Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) Insider Sells £51,099.93 in Stock

Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) insider Andrew Nigel (Andy) Halford sold 9,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 513 ($6.70), for a total transaction of £51,099.93 ($66,762.39).

STAN opened at GBX 516.60 ($6.75) on Friday. Standard Chartered PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 334.25 ($4.37) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 533.20 ($6.97). The company has a market capitalization of £16.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 496.10 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 467.43.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Standard Chartered’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.45%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on STAN shares. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 670 ($8.75) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 550 ($7.19) to GBX 630 ($8.23) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 629 ($8.22) price objective on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 544.80 ($7.12).

About Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

