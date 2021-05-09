Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Stock Position Cut by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its stake in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) by 16.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 360,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 68,678 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned 0.32% of Stantec worth $15,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Stantec by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,854,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $318,617,000 after buying an additional 2,867,974 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Stantec in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,385,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its position in Stantec by 149.1% in the 4th quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,131,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,677,000 after buying an additional 677,022 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Stantec by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 841,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,413,000 after purchasing an additional 323,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Stantec by 119.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 699,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,884,000 after purchasing an additional 381,486 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STN opened at $44.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.85 and a beta of 0.96. Stantec Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.79 and a 52-week high of $47.56.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $661.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.59 million. Stantec had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 11.78%. On average, analysts predict that Stantec Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.1346 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is a positive change from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is 31.58%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on STN shares. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Stantec from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Stantec from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. ATB Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Stantec in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Stantec from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.21.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

