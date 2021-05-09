Stantec (NYSE:STN) PT Raised to $63.00

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) had its price objective lifted by Scotiabank from $59.00 to $63.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Stantec from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. ATB Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Stantec in a research note on Friday, February 26th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Stantec from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Stantec from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stantec from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Stantec has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.21.

Shares of STN opened at $44.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.88 and its 200 day moving average is $36.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Stantec has a 12-month low of $27.79 and a 12-month high of $47.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 33.85 and a beta of 0.96.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. Stantec had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $661.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.59 million. Equities research analysts predict that Stantec will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.1346 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. This is a positive change from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.58%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stantec in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Stantec in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Stantec in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Stantec in the 1st quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stantec during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

