Stantec (TSE:STN) Stock Rating Lowered by ATB Capital

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) was downgraded by research analysts at ATB Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a C$57.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$54.00. ATB Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.64% from the stock’s current price.

STN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Stantec from C$59.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$45.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$50.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$50.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Stantec to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$56.90.

Stantec stock opened at C$53.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$5.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.18, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Stantec has a fifty-two week low of C$37.46 and a fifty-two week high of C$59.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$56.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$46.82.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$861.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$876.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stantec will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Stantec news, Director Jeffrey Philip Stone sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$52.29, for a total value of C$156,861.30. Also, Director Robert Gomes sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$54.00, for a total transaction of C$1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 155,752 shares in the company, valued at C$8,410,608. Insiders sold 66,348 shares of company stock worth $3,537,354 over the last 90 days.

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

