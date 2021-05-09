STASIS EURO Trading 0.7% Higher This Week (EURS)

STASIS EURO (CURRENCY:EURS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 9th. In the last week, STASIS EURO has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar. STASIS EURO has a market cap of $58.65 million and $420,897.00 worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One STASIS EURO coin can currently be purchased for $1.24 or 0.00002128 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About STASIS EURO

EURS is a coin. Its launch date was June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 47,459,957 coins. The official website for STASIS EURO is stasis.net. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet.

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS developed a token named EURS to link the vast potential of the cryptocurrency ecosystem without the volatility and inconstancy of the standard currencies. EURS is the issued token by STASIS and his value is tied EURO currency. The EURS token is 1:1 back by financial assets, users can sell the tokens to acquire fiat money and is not classified as a security under Malta's law. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, EURS (EIP-20) can trace all transactions for any given EURS. “

Buying and Selling STASIS EURO

