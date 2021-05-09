State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $5.31 Million Position in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its position in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 262,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,257 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.19% of Kennedy-Wilson worth $5,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 254.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Kennedy-Wilson alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

In other news, General Counsel Kent Y. Mouton sold 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total value of $756,650.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 542,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,098,808.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Justin Enbody sold 46,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $954,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 468,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,692,112.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kennedy-Wilson stock opened at $20.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 35.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.58 and its 200 day moving average is $18.03. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.06 and a 1 year high of $21.13.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $1.14. Kennedy-Wilson had a net margin of 19.52% and a return on equity of 22.05%. The firm had revenue of $106.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.06 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Kennedy-Wilson’s payout ratio is 28.21%.

Kennedy-Wilson Company Profile

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

Further Reading: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Kennedy-Wilson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennedy-Wilson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.