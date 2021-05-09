State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $5.75 Million Position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,411 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 829 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Deckers Outdoor worth $5,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at $1,910,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,099 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at $1,346,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 567.3% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 367 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,248 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 95.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.99, for a total transaction of $165,495.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,682 shares in the company, valued at $9,493,455.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 1,500 shares of company stock worth $502,760 over the last quarter. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $310.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $307.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $346.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $302.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.81.

Shares of DECK stock opened at $341.29 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1 year low of $128.92 and a 1 year high of $353.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $336.65 and its 200-day moving average is $305.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.01 by $1.98. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 26.81%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.20 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

