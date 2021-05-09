State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Increases Holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 81,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,247 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $6,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $11,610,000. Creative Planning increased its holdings in East West Bancorp by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in East West Bancorp by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 72,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,699,000 after acquiring an additional 3,091 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $616,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in East West Bancorp by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 90,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,566,000 after acquiring an additional 6,917 shares during the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on East West Bancorp in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson raised East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $62.50 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

EWBC stock opened at $78.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.98. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.53 and a twelve month high of $82.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.26.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $426.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.91 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 31.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.27%.

In other news, Director Iris S. Chan sold 1,516 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total transaction of $118,096.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,757.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,364 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.06, for a total value of $90,105.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,147,528.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,916 shares of company stock valued at $287,974. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

