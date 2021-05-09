State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Raises Stock Position in Inphi Co. (NASDAQ:IPHI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Inphi Co. (NASDAQ:IPHI) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,484 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Inphi were worth $5,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPHI. Magnetar Financial LLC grew its position in Inphi by 8,913.0% during the fourth quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 1,263,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,686,000 after buying an additional 1,249,063 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Inphi by 449.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,109,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,067,000 after acquiring an additional 907,553 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Inphi during the fourth quarter worth about $134,677,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Inphi by 926.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 893,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,318,000 after purchasing an additional 806,108 shares during the period. Finally, Carlson Capital L P purchased a new position in Inphi during the fourth quarter worth about $108,382,000. Institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Ron Torten sold 966 shares of Inphi stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.30, for a total transaction of $164,509.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IPHI stock opened at $172.27 on Friday. Inphi Co. has a 1-year low of $91.07 and a 1-year high of $185.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.54, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.07.

IPHI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Inphi from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inphi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Inphi from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Inphi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $182.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Inphi from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Inphi currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.50.

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications and computing markets in China, the United States, Thailand, and internationally. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption.

