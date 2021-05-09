State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 13,678 Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,148 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 13,678 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Sensata Technologies worth $5,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ST. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Sensata Technologies by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,640 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Sensata Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Sensata Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ST opened at $58.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.46, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.42. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 12-month low of $31.50 and a 12-month high of $64.80.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $942.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.02 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 3.22%. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $61.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sensata Technologies from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI raised Sensata Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.55.

In other Sensata Technologies news, EVP Yann L. Etienvre sold 13,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total transaction of $781,739.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

