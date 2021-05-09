State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 3,533 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,533 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.05% of AGCO worth $5,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chesapeake Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $387,000. Westwood Management Corp IL purchased a new stake in AGCO during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,928,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lifted its position in AGCO by 75.1% during the first quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 110,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,895,000 after acquiring an additional 47,450 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in AGCO by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 29,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,171,000 after purchasing an additional 6,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in AGCO by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 5,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AGCO. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of AGCO from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of AGCO in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AGCO from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of AGCO from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of AGCO from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.27.

In other AGCO news, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 20,595 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total transaction of $3,051,355.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 118,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,615,927.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Wolfgang Deml sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.37, for a total transaction of $118,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,099,775.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 45,095 shares of company stock valued at $6,647,935. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGCO opened at $153.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $147.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.62. AGCO Co. has a 12-month low of $42.84 and a 12-month high of $158.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 56.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 2.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from AGCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. AGCO’s payout ratio is presently 14.41%.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

