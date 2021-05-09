State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 7,779 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,779 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $6,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pendal Group Limited lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 6,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.8% in the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 4,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Friday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Booz Allen Hamilton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.29.

BAH stock opened at $84.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.58. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $68.34 and a 52 week high of $100.26. The company has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

