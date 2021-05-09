State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 8,436 Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 9.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 79,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,436 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Bunge were worth $6,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BG. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 248,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,369,000 after acquiring an additional 41,341 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Bunge by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 3,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Bunge by 281.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Bunge by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Designers purchased a new stake in Bunge in the fourth quarter worth about $1,174,000. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bunge alerts:

In other news, insider Christos Dimopoulos sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.48, for a total transaction of $162,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 223,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total value of $18,140,123.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,723 shares in the company, valued at $626,335.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 283,331 shares of company stock worth $22,743,707 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BG opened at $91.32 on Friday. Bunge Limited has a 12-month low of $33.08 and a 12-month high of $91.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.10 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.63.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $1.58. The firm had revenue of $12.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 1.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. This is an increase from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Bunge’s payout ratio is presently 43.67%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Bunge from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Bunge from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Bunge in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bunge currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.88.

About Bunge

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Fertilizer, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG).

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.