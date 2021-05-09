Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Rating Increased to Buy at Benchmark

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) was upgraded by equities researchers at Benchmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a $17.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Benchmark’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.30% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of Steelcase stock opened at $14.37 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.51. Steelcase has a 1 year low of $9.10 and a 1 year high of $16.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. Steelcase had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 3.00%. The business had revenue of $677.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.4% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Steelcase news, VP Robert G. Krestakos sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 65,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $914,046. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 12.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCS. Norges Bank bought a new position in Steelcase during the 4th quarter worth $18,913,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in Steelcase by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,984,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,541,000 after buying an additional 1,252,350 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Steelcase during the 4th quarter worth $15,668,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Steelcase by 520.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,110,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,042,000 after purchasing an additional 931,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Steelcase by 5.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,124,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,910,000 after purchasing an additional 446,113 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.95% of the company’s stock.

Steelcase Company Profile

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panels, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools and screens.

