Steem Dollars (SBD) Reaches Market Capitalization of $52.23 Million

Steem Dollars (CURRENCY:SBD) traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 9th. Steem Dollars has a market cap of $52.23 million and $29,848.00 worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Steem Dollars has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Steem Dollars coin can now be bought for about $7.05 or 0.00012351 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001307 BTC.

USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00007774 BTC.

USDx stablecoin (USDX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008734 BTC.

Dollars (USDX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000457 BTC.

dForce USDx (USDX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001989 BTC.

Steem Dollars Profile

Steem Dollars (SBD) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 4th, 2016. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 7,406,964 coins. The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. Steem Dollars’ official website is steem.io. The official message board for Steem Dollars is steemit.com/@steemitblog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem Backed Dollars or simply Steem Dollars are stable value pegged assets issued in the Steem.it platform. SBD are pegged to the value of the USD and can be redeemed on the Steem.it platform for about one dollar worth of Steem. When Content creators receive rewards on the Steem.it platform they are made available in 50% Steem Power, which can be redeemed continuously over a period of 104 weeks, and 50% SBD which can be fully redeemed for Steem in a 5 day period. SBD can also be transfered on the Steem Platform and can be exchanged outside of the Platform. “

Buying and Selling Steem Dollars

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem Dollars should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem Dollars using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

