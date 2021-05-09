Stephen M. King Sells 1,400 Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Stock

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Director Stephen M. King sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.31, for a total value of $63,434.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ PLAY opened at $44.85 on Friday. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a twelve month low of $8.43 and a twelve month high of $51.73. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -15.90 and a beta of 2.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by $0.06. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 60.06% and a negative net margin of 18.78%. The company had revenue of $116.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.25 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post -4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PLAY shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $29.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.96.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,372 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 2.1% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,543 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 45,283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,256 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 475.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

