stETH (Lido) Trading Up 35% Over Last Week (STETH)

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. One stETH (Lido) coin can currently be bought for about $3,906.84 or 0.06692402 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, stETH (Lido) has traded up 35% against the US dollar. stETH (Lido) has a total market cap of $1.21 billion and $21,344.00 worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001713 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.42 or 0.00069233 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $146.70 or 0.00251293 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00003746 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $695.46 or 0.01191326 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00030901 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $451.54 or 0.00773495 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,211.61 or 0.99716376 BTC.

About stETH (Lido)

stETH (Lido)’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 309,103 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

stETH (Lido) Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade stETH (Lido) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy stETH (Lido) using one of the exchanges listed above.

