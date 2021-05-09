Steven Cakebread Sells 2,000 Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Stock

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total transaction of $261,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Steven Cakebread also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 29th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.98, for a total transaction of $309,960.00.

On Thursday, April 22nd, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.92, for a total transaction of $309,840.00.

On Thursday, April 15th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.78, for a total transaction of $327,560.00.

On Thursday, April 8th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.99, for a total transaction of $313,980.00.

On Thursday, April 1st, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.69, for a total transaction of $301,380.00.

On Thursday, March 25th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.56, for a total transaction of $285,120.00.

On Thursday, March 18th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total transaction of $292,520.00.

On Thursday, March 4th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.79, for a total transaction of $299,580.00.

On Thursday, February 18th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.26, for a total transaction of $352,520.00.

NYSE BILL opened at $154.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.98. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $61.75 and a one year high of $195.95. The firm has a market cap of $12.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -296.60.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $59.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.51 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 22.74% and a negative return on equity of 6.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bill.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,895,000. Baker Tilly Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Bill.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,158,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Bill.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $677,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Bill.com by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 175,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,989,000 after acquiring an additional 51,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in Bill.com by 1,327.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 106,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,518,000 after purchasing an additional 98,911 shares in the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BILL shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Bill.com in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Bill.com from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Bill.com from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Bill.com from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bill.com has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.33.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

