Stifel Nicolaus Downgrades ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) to Hold

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $26.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $93.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 148.57% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CCXI. TheStreet cut shares of ChemoCentryx from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ChemoCentryx from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of ChemoCentryx from $101.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of ChemoCentryx from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.22.

CCXI stock opened at $10.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $729.59 million, a P/E ratio of -15.61 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 10.12 and a current ratio of 10.12. ChemoCentryx has a 52-week low of $9.55 and a 52-week high of $70.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.68.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.03). ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 58.10% and a negative return on equity of 17.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ChemoCentryx will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker sold 1,910 shares of ChemoCentryx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total value of $114,982.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 111,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,737,162.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Edwards sold 400 shares of ChemoCentryx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $28,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 120,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,471,828.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,474 shares of company stock worth $3,361,264 in the last ninety days. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCXI. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new position in ChemoCentryx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,873,000. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new position in ChemoCentryx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,248,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in ChemoCentryx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,737,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in ChemoCentryx by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,804,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $297,507,000 after buying an additional 332,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Biotechnology Trust PLC grew its stake in ChemoCentryx by 983.1% in the 4th quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 255,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,783,000 after buying an additional 232,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It develops Avacopan, an orally administered selective complement 5a receptor inhibitor for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

