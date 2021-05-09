Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Adecoagro Call Options (NYSE:AGRO)

Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors acquired 7,769 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 6,066% compared to the average daily volume of 126 call options.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Adecoagro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet raised Adecoagro from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Adecoagro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th.

Shares of AGRO stock opened at $9.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.88 and a beta of 1.21. Adecoagro has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $10.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.30.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. Adecoagro had a positive return on equity of 10.33% and a negative net margin of 4.53%. The firm had revenue of $233.38 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Adecoagro will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in shares of Adecoagro by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 33,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 4,718 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP bought a new stake in shares of Adecoagro during the 1st quarter valued at about $386,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adecoagro during the 1st quarter valued at about $496,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Adecoagro during the 4th quarter valued at about $524,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Adecoagro by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 97,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 6,111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.55% of the company’s stock.

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. It engages in farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as in sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities. The company is involved in the planting, harvesting, and sale of grains and oilseeds, as well as wheat, corn, soybeans, cotton, sunflowers, and other; provision of grain warehousing/conditioning, handling, and drying services to third parties; and purchase and sale of crops produced by third parties.

