Stordahl Capital Management Inc. Sells 131 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Stordahl Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF makes up 0.5% of Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWO traded up $3.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $298.39. 606,921 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 621,468. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $303.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $291.02. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $171.89 and a one year high of $339.91.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

