STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) and Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Head to Head Analysis

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) and Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares STORE Capital and Kite Realty Group Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets STORE Capital 31.33% 4.76% 2.53% Kite Realty Group Trust 2.15% 0.47% 0.21%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for STORE Capital and Kite Realty Group Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score STORE Capital 0 4 5 0 2.56 Kite Realty Group Trust 0 3 5 0 2.63

STORE Capital presently has a consensus price target of $34.00, suggesting a potential downside of 2.97%. Kite Realty Group Trust has a consensus price target of $15.60, suggesting a potential downside of 27.71%. Given STORE Capital’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe STORE Capital is more favorable than Kite Realty Group Trust.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.3% of STORE Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.0% of Kite Realty Group Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of STORE Capital shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Kite Realty Group Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

STORE Capital has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kite Realty Group Trust has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares STORE Capital and Kite Realty Group Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio STORE Capital $665.71 million 14.21 $284.98 million $1.99 17.61 Kite Realty Group Trust $315.17 million 5.78 -$530,000.00 $1.66 13.00

STORE Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Kite Realty Group Trust. Kite Realty Group Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than STORE Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

STORE Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Kite Realty Group Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. STORE Capital pays out 72.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Kite Realty Group Trust pays out 41.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. STORE Capital has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years and Kite Realty Group Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. STORE Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

STORE Capital beats Kite Realty Group Trust on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers. Using operational, development, and redevelopment expertise, we continuously optimize our portfolio to maximize value and return to our shareholders.

