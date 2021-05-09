Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Decreases Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Investors Research Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 181.8% during the 4th quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 205.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VGIT opened at $67.80 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $67.09 and a fifty-two week high of $70.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.74.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.062 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

