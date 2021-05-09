Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $568,000 Holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR) by 22.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,132 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF were worth $568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 92.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 293,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,070,000 after buying an additional 141,395 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers grew its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 9,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 47,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,712,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares during the last quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. grew its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 60,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 89.3% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 22,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 10,385 shares during the last quarter.

Get Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA GLTR opened at $101.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.63. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a 52-week low of $77.34 and a 52-week high of $105.13.

Read More: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.