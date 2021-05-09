Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Raises Holdings in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,830 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in The Wendy’s were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its holdings in The Wendy’s by 154.5% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in The Wendy’s in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in The Wendy’s in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Pflug Koory LLC grew its holdings in The Wendy’s by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 3,657 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in The Wendy’s by 212,500.0% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 4,252 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ WEN opened at $22.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.50, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05. The Wendy’s Company has a fifty-two week low of $18.86 and a fifty-two week high of $24.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.42.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The Wendy’s had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 21.11%. The company had revenue of $474.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This is a positive change from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The Wendy’s’s payout ratio is currently 61.02%.

In other The Wendy’s news, insider E.J. Wunsch purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.98 per share, for a total transaction of $142,350.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 80,477 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,453.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 20.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Cleveland Research assumed coverage on shares of The Wendy’s in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of The Wendy’s in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of The Wendy’s from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.38.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

