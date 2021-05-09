Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Raises Position in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,466 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 727 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Fastly were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FSLY. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its stake in Fastly by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fastly in the 4th quarter valued at about $524,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Fastly by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Fastly in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,031,000. Finally, Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fastly in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 54.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FSLY opened at $41.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 7.97 and a current ratio of 7.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.44 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.91. Fastly, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.03 and a fifty-two week high of $136.50.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $82.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.48 million. Fastly had a negative net margin of 24.07% and a negative return on equity of 14.37%. Research analysts forecast that Fastly, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fastly news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.41, for a total value of $1,521,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,910,970.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $894,658.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 349,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,694,496.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 334,873 shares of company stock valued at $26,495,940 in the last three months. 24.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fastly in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Fastly from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fastly from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Fastly from $110.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Fastly from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Fastly presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.25.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

