Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Reduces Stock Position in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lessened its stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) by 42.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,685 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares US Financials ETF were worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares US Financials ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares US Financials ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in iShares US Financials ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares US Financials ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 100.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IYF opened at $82.23 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.14. iShares US Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $47.40 and a 52-week high of $82.26.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

