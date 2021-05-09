Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 1,905 Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 19.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,905 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 478.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF stock opened at $61.95 on Friday. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $88.40 and a 1 year high of $104.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.10.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Company Profile

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

