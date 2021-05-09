Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Takes Position in American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VALQ)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VALQ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned 0.24% of American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VALQ. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $594,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $987,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF by 42.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 144,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,860,000 after acquiring an additional 43,210 shares during the period.

VALQ stock opened at $50.73 on Friday. American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF has a twelve month low of $32.08 and a twelve month high of $50.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.99.

