Strs Ohio Boosts Stock Position in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

Strs Ohio lifted its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) by 386.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,500 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AUB. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $652,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 459,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,128,000 after acquiring an additional 191,578 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 67,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 19,679 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AUB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Atlantic Union Bankshares in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.40.

AUB opened at $40.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a one year low of $18.55 and a one year high of $41.84.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $168.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.15 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 19.47%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. This is a positive change from Atlantic Union Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

