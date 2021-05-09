Strs Ohio Has $1.19 Million Stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Strs Ohio decreased its position in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) by 21.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,600 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 9,700 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.06% of Abercrombie & Fitch worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 119.6% in the fourth quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 107,398 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after buying an additional 58,498 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,897,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,403,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the third quarter valued at about $515,000. Finally, ING Groep NV raised its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 135.4% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 47,073 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 27,073 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 243,000 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.83, for a total transaction of $9,192,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 754,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,525,030.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Suzanne M. Coulter purchased 2,170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.61 per share, with a total value of $75,103.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,170 shares in the company, valued at $75,103.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.92.

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock opened at $40.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -21.91 and a beta of 1.82. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 12-month low of $9.30 and a 12-month high of $41.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.20.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a negative return on equity of 6.61%. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

