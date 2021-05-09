Strs Ohio Has $1.26 Million Position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Tenable were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in Tenable by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,323,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,208,000 after purchasing an additional 761,062 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Tenable by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,258,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,820,000 after purchasing an additional 339,850 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Tenable by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,497,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,517,000 after purchasing an additional 560,317 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Tenable by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,643,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,882,000 after purchasing an additional 438,791 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Tenable by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,133,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,160,000 after acquiring an additional 72,471 shares during the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TENB stock opened at $37.10 on Friday. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.00 and a 52-week high of $58.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.38 and a beta of 1.81.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. Tenable had a negative net margin of 18.87% and a negative return on equity of 56.02%. The company had revenue of $123.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tenable news, Director Ping Li sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total transaction of $2,854,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 2,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total transaction of $91,306.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 23,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,539.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 373,568 shares of company stock valued at $15,843,222 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

TENB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist upped their price target on shares of Tenable from $43.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Tenable in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Tenable from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.29.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service; and Tenable.sc, an on-premises solution. Its platforms provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces to deliver a complete and continuous view of assets, associated vulnerabilities, internal and regulatory compliance violations, misconfigurations, and other cybersecurity issues, as well as prioritizes these issues for remediation based on risk assessment and predictive analytics, and provides insightful remediation guidance.

