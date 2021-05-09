Strs Ohio Lowers Position in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

Strs Ohio decreased its position in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Shutterstock were worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Shutterstock by 32.7% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Shutterstock during the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Shutterstock by 2.3% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Shutterstock by 3.3% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shutterstock in the first quarter valued at $321,000. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Steven Ciardiello sold 13,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.55, for a total transaction of $1,224,596.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,174,726.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stan Pavlovsky sold 4,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $356,830.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,631 shares in the company, valued at $7,657,314.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 239,687 shares of company stock worth $21,340,513 in the last 90 days. 46.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SSTK shares. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $86.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $86.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.71.

SSTK stock opened at $84.91 on Friday. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.45 and a 52-week high of $104.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.05.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. Shutterstock had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The business had revenue of $183.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.51%.

Shutterstock Profile

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

