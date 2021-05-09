Strs Ohio Lowers Stock Position in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Strs Ohio lowered its position in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,400 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.05% of Boise Cascade worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Boise Cascade by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,058,732 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $337,407,000 after purchasing an additional 255,919 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Boise Cascade in the fourth quarter valued at $32,148,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Boise Cascade by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 596,570 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,517,000 after buying an additional 7,968 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Boise Cascade by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 592,402 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,318,000 after buying an additional 11,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Boise Cascade by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,673 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,600,000 after buying an additional 3,325 shares in the last quarter. 93.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Boise Cascade news, VP Kelly E. Hibbs sold 3,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total value of $156,768.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,868 shares in the company, valued at $1,669,694.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BCC opened at $71.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Boise Cascade has a twelve month low of $26.61 and a twelve month high of $71.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.13.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $1.26. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Boise Cascade will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.14%.

BCC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price target (down from $62.00) on shares of Boise Cascade in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Boise Cascade in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.75.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

