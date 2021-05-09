Strs Ohio Sells 7,600 Shares of Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA)

Strs Ohio trimmed its holdings in Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,600 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Avaya were worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Avaya by 905.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Avaya in the fourth quarter worth approximately $130,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Avaya in the fourth quarter worth approximately $159,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Avaya in the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Avaya in the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,000.

Get Avaya alerts:

AVYA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Avaya to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Avaya from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Avaya from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Avaya from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Avaya from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.27.

NYSE:AVYA opened at $27.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.72. Avaya Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $10.01 and a one year high of $34.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $738.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.52 million. Avaya had a negative net margin of 23.67% and a positive return on equity of 22.43%. Avaya’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($7.24) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Avaya Holdings Corp. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Avaya news, CEO James M. Chirico sold 304,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $9,986,583.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,130,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,068,034.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Avaya

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

Read More: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA).

Receive News & Ratings for Avaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avaya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.