Strs Ohio Takes Position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WEX. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of WEX by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WEX during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in WEX by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in WEX during the fourth quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in WEX during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

In other WEX news, insider Scott Robert Phillips sold 76,609 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.53, for a total transaction of $16,051,883.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,988 shares in the company, valued at $14,874,115.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO David G. Cooper sold 3,865 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.47, for a total value of $805,736.55. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 10,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,279,202.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 272,558 shares of company stock worth $58,833,800. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WEX opened at $196.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $217.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.47. WEX Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.38 and a 52 week high of $234.64. The company has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.44. WEX had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 7.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that WEX Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on WEX shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of WEX from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of WEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of WEX from $172.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of WEX from $165.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. WEX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $216.07.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

