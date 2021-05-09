Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 63.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,270 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 12,667 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SYK. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.3% in the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.7% in the first quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,449 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 510 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,681 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBR Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SYK. Truist raised their target price on Stryker from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Stryker from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Stryker from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Stryker from $240.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Stryker from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Stryker has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.00.

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $254.78 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $171.75 and a 1 year high of $268.04. The company has a market cap of $95.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $250.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.79.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.06). Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 30.51%.

In other Stryker news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $27,572,883.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 113,795 shares of company stock valued at $29,064,903. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

