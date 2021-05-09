Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 1,175,674 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 92.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,452,173 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,175,674 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.71% of PACCAR worth $227,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in PACCAR in the first quarter worth $28,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in PACCAR in the first quarter worth $232,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PACCAR in the first quarter worth $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in PACCAR by 38.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in PACCAR by 30.2% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 89,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,280,000 after purchasing an additional 20,694 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PCAR opened at $94.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $92.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.31. The company has a market capitalization of $32.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.14. PACCAR Inc has a fifty-two week low of $64.25 and a fifty-two week high of $103.19.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.63%.

In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $332,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.13, for a total transaction of $991,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,907 shares in the company, valued at $5,145,540.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PCAR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. PACCAR has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.71.

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

