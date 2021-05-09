Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Boosts Stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 13.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,812,452 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 327,295 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $218,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trimble in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Trimble by 99.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 655 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Trimble by 91.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 838 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Trimble in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Trimble by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRMB stock opened at $79.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.68, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.95. Trimble Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.11 and a 52 week high of $84.86.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 15.56%. The business had revenue of $830.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRMB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Trimble from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Trimble from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Trimble from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.11.

In related news, Director Kaigham Gabriel sold 4,356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.62, for a total value of $311,976.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,770. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 16,197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $1,236,802.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 69,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,315,037.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

