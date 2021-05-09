Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $200.74 Million Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,577,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 49,853 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.35% of Capital One Financial worth $200,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,406,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,808,020,000 after buying an additional 3,713,495 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 7,620,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $753,287,000 after purchasing an additional 861,599 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,667,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $560,249,000 after purchasing an additional 263,936 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $467,729,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 48.5% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,029,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,498,000 after buying an additional 990,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial stock opened at $157.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $134.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.85. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $51.91 and a 12 month high of $157.98. The company has a market capitalization of $72.02 billion, a PE ratio of 78.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $2.86. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The business had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($3.02) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.23%.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,909 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total transaction of $4,980,643.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,066,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Slocum sold 6,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.19, for a total value of $941,599.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,342,193.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 157,249 shares of company stock worth $21,048,631. 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on COF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.64.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

