Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 29,016 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 951,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 29,016 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $191,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at about $339,000. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 29,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,963,000 after purchasing an additional 3,995 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 13,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at about $282,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. 86.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $201.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $210.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.96. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.33 and a 1 year high of $220.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.15. Global Payments had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.31%.

Global Payments declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GPN shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Global Payments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.83.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.21, for a total transaction of $107,605.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,893 shares in the company, valued at $4,496,382.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul M. Todd sold 28,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.44, for a total transaction of $5,737,352.04. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 117,645 shares of company stock worth $23,231,757. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

