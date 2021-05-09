Summit Industrial Income REIT (SMU) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 11th. Analysts expect Summit Industrial Income REIT to post earnings of C$0.16 per share for the quarter.

Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C$0.44. The company had revenue of C$51.25 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞.

Read More: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.