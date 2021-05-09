Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) Receives Average Rating of “Sell” from Brokerages

Shares of Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) have been assigned an average rating of “Sell” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $0.73.

SNDL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity cut Sundial Growers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $0.40 to $0.65 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Sundial Growers in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1.15 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sundial Growers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $0.40 target price on shares of Sundial Growers in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNDL. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Sundial Growers by 128.6% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 326,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 183,619 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Sundial Growers by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 64,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 26,250 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Sundial Growers during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sundial Growers by 159.5% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 545,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 335,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Sundial Growers in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SNDL opened at $0.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.83. Sundial Growers has a 52 week low of $0.14 and a 52 week high of $3.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 7.01.

Sundial Growers Company Profile

Sundial Growers Inc engages in production and marketing of cannabis products for the adult-use market in Canada. It produces and distributes inhalable products, such as flower, pre-rolls, and vapes. The company offers its products under the Top Leaf, Sundial Cannabis, Palmetto, and Grasslands brands.

