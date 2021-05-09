Surgalign (SRGA) to Release Earnings on Monday

Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 10th. Analysts expect Surgalign to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.07). Surgalign had a negative net margin of 56.07% and a negative return on equity of 101.34%. The firm had revenue of $26.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.19 million. On average, analysts expect Surgalign to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SRGA stock opened at $1.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.21. Surgalign has a 52 week low of $1.49 and a 52 week high of $3.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 2.21.

SRGA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Surgalign in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Surgalign in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Surgalign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.33.

Surgalign Company Profile

Surgalign Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets spine implants worldwide. It offers products for thoracolumbar procedures, including Streamline TL Spinal Fixation system, a system for degenerative and complex spine procedures; and Streamline MIS Spinal Fixation system, a range of implants and instruments used via a percutaneous or mini-open approach; and interbody fusion devices, as well as products for cervical procedures, such as CervAlign ACP system, a comprehensive anterior cervical plate system; Fortilink-C IBF system, a cervical interbody fusion device that utilizes TETRAfuse 3D technology; and Streamline OCT system, a range of implants used in the occipito-cervico-thoracic posterior spine.

