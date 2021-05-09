SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Sets New 12-Month High at $587.80

Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $587.80 and last traded at $587.00, with a volume of 6109 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $578.96.

Several analysts recently commented on SIVB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $650.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Maxim Group boosted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded SVB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler started coverage on SVB Financial Group in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $538.31.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $522.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $441.51.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.94 by $3.09. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 28.60%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. SVB Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CAO Karen Hon sold 421 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.71, for a total transaction of $242,794.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,032,326.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Philip C. Cox sold 131 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.70, for a total value of $76,595.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,002,271.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,630 shares of company stock valued at $5,554,942 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BOKF NA raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 2,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,196 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the bank’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

About SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.