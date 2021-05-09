SVB Leerink Boosts Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Price Target to $43.00

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) had its price objective boosted by SVB Leerink from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. SVB Leerink currently has a market perform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Pfizer’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.59 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.72 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.94 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on PFE. TheStreet raised shares of Pfizer from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank restated a neutral rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.20.

NYSE PFE opened at $39.58 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.82. Pfizer has a 12-month low of $31.61 and a 12-month high of $43.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $220.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 52.88%.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,193.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

