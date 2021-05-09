SVB Leerink Boosts Waters (NYSE:WAT) Price Target to $300.00

Waters (NYSE:WAT) had its price objective raised by SVB Leerink from $290.00 to $300.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Waters from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Waters from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised Waters from a c rating to an a- rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $249.56.

Shares of Waters stock opened at $314.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $293.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $262.84. Waters has a fifty-two week low of $171.38 and a fifty-two week high of $315.75.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $608.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.81 million. Waters had a negative return on equity of 349.31% and a net margin of 22.61%. The company’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Waters will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 4,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.39, for a total transaction of $1,343,894.01. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,358,912.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.31, for a total value of $421,296.00. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WAT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Waters in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Waters in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Waters in the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in Waters in the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Waters by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 482 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 91.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

