SVB Leerink Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) – Analysts at SVB Leerink upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cryoport in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now anticipates that the consumer goods maker will post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.21). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Cryoport’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.45) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.51) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Cryoport from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Cryoport from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Cryoport in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Cryoport from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.57.

Shares of NASDAQ CYRX opened at $63.03 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.68. Cryoport has a 52 week low of $18.88 and a 52 week high of $84.97. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.67 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 16.09, a current ratio of 16.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.08. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 55.87% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. The business had revenue of $53.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 443.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, insider Mark W. Sawicki sold 13,331 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $734,938.03. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,672,754.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Zecchini sold 4,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $231,893.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,180,923.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,915 shares of company stock worth $1,249,003. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYRX. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Cryoport during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Cryoport by 655.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 755 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Cryoport during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Cryoport by 1,907.3% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 823 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cryoport during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. 88.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities are maintained throughout the shipping cycle; and Cryoport Express Advanced Therapy Shippers that provides verification processes to biopharma companies.

