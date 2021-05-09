SVF Investment (NASDAQ:SVFA) Trading Down 0.2%

SVF Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SVFA)’s stock price was down 0.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.04 and last traded at $10.07. Approximately 475,554 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 426,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.09.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.29.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SVF Investment stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in SVF Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SVFA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,081,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned approximately 3.41% of SVF Investment at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About SVF Investment (NASDAQ:SVFA)

SVF Investment Corp. is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as Gazelle Opportunities I (Cayman) Corp. SVF Investment Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Carlos, California.

