Swerve Market Capitalization Tops $25.16 Million (SWRV)

Swerve (CURRENCY:SWRV) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. Over the last seven days, Swerve has traded 17.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Swerve has a market cap of $25.16 million and $7.44 million worth of Swerve was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swerve coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.12 or 0.00003641 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.12 or 0.00087975 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00020533 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001721 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.45 or 0.00066172 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.42 or 0.00103978 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $455.13 or 0.00783276 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,260.93 or 0.09054019 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001680 BTC.

Swerve Coin Profile

Swerve (SWRV) is a coin. Its launch date was September 4th, 2020. Swerve’s total supply is 13,702,212 coins and its circulating supply is 11,893,159 coins. Swerve’s official Twitter account is @SwerveFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Swerve’s official website is swerve.fi.

According to CryptoCompare, “SWERVE FINANCE is described to be a fork of Curve, owned 100% by the community. It is claimed that there's no fake-out deployment, no questionable pre-mining, no founder controlling majority of the governance vote, no suspect team proposals, no 30% allocation to 'shareholders', no team allocation, no decades-long distribution. It's a simple 33,000,000 supply owned entirely by holders, the community of liquidity providers and users. If holders provide liquidity to Swerve, they get ySWRV tokens which can be staked in the Swerve DAO to earn $SWRV. To kickstart the protocol and encourage users to try out Swerve, the first two weeks will have a larger distribution of $SWRV awarded. “

Buying and Selling Swerve

